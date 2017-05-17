Later... Books Its First All-Female Show

Later... with Jools Holland has booked its first ever all-female show, due to go out next week.

The long-running music programme is a night-time staple, arguably the sole surviving music show of any real import on UK television.

The booking policy has progressively become more progressive, with Later... booking an all-female line up for next week's edition.

The flamboyant Stefflon Don will be joined by returning pop heroine Lorde, Mali artist Oumou Sangare and more.

4AD's Aldous Harding will appear, with Jools Holland also set to welcome Pumarosa, Jane Birkin, and Sheryl Crow.

Later... with Jools Holland goes out on Tuesday (May 23rd) at 10pm, before the longer edition hits the BBC on Friday (May 26th) at 11.05pm.

