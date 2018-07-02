Last Japan Pairs With Prynce Mini On 'Wrong One'

Last Japan partners with hotly-tipped new MC Prynce Mini on vital new cut 'Wrong One'.

The producer returns to Coyote Records on March 23rd for a new EP, seemingly prompted by exploring his surroundings in the London borough of Bow.

“This body of work runs parallel to my previous work released on Coyote Records”, explains Last Japan, “however my inspiration here feels more personal. For me, it captures the mood of where I live; the atmosphere, the architecture and the people of Bow. A winter-inspired body of work, it's a soundtrack to misty days and cold, crisp nights ​with ​Canary Wharf ​looming ​and the​ Shard and​ London’s skyline​ in the distance​.”

New cut 'Wrong One' finds the producer - and highly rated DJ - working alongside Prynce Mini, one of the most naturally talented new-gen MCs working in London right now.

It's a superb pairing, and the results feel entirely natural, with Prynce Mini spraying over those ice-cold electronics.

"Last Japan does it for fun," the MC remarks at one point, as you get swept along by the force of his verbal flow amid that square-wave innovation.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.