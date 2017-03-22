Last Japan Announces New Seven Track EP 'LUNA'

Last Japan has detailed plans for new seven track EP 'LUNA'.

The DJ and producer spent 2017 focussing on the Circadian Rhythms listen, the label and creative hub he co-runs alongside Blackwax and visual artists / fashion designers Jase Coop.

Returning to Coyote - the home for his seminal AJ Tracey starring cut 'Ascend' - the producer has launched new EP 'LUNA'.

Containing seven tracks, the material is prompted by and accurately reflects the atmosphere and architecture of Bow, in London's East End.

“This body of work runs parallel to my previous work released on Coyote Records”, explains Last Japan, “however my inspiration here feels more personal. For me, it captures the mood of where I live; the atmosphere, the architecture and the people of Bow. A winter-inspired body of work, it's a soundtrack to misty days and cold, crisp nights ​with ​Canary Wharf ​looming ​and the​ Shard and​ London’s skyline​ in the distance​.”

New cut 'Squad' is online now, and it's blessed with Last Japan's impeccable creative instincts, and his astonishing ear for sonic detail.

Grime infused with a sense of gritty florescence, you can check out 'Squad' below.

Last Japan and Coyote Records will launch 'LUNA' EP at London's Corsica Studios on March 1st - line up includes Commodo, Prynce Mini, Forever, OKBREEZ and you can find tickets HERE .

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.