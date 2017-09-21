Lapalux Announces 'The End Of Industry' EP

Lapalux has shared details of new EP 'The End Of Industry'.

The producer returned earlier this year with full length project 'Ruinism', accompanied by some breathtaking multimedia live shows.

New EP 'The End Of Industry' follows this, dropping via Brainfeeder on October 13th.

“The premise of this EP was to make something that resembled the current automated world we’re now living in,” he explains. “Computerised machines are now taking over a vast majority of industrial tasks and this EP is a window into that transitioning world.”

The shattered metallic screech of 'Holding On' leads the way, and you can check it out below.

Catch Lapalux at the following shows:

October

10 Brighton Patterns

11 Leeds Headrow House

12 Glasgow Stereo

13 Manchester Soup Kitchen

14 London Village Underground

For tickets to the latest Lapalux shows click HERE.

