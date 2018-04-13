LAOLU's Soulful 'How To Feel' Is Remarkably Brave

LAOLU has always felt things deeply.

Open about her feelings, listening to her music - superbly skilful R&B jams- is often like reading someone's diary, with each moment laid bare.

Taking time away from music to deal with depression, she's now back and wants to channels those feelings into something positive.

New song 'How To Feel' is excellent: a mature, deftly composed work, the movement between those electronics stabs and the whispered intensity of the vocal is sublime.

Born from real life issues, 'How To Feel' has a quiet grace, with LAOLU able to allow her insecurities to push her music to fresh heights.

She explains: “This song was about something I experienced recently – that pensive insecure feeling of uncertainty in a relationship. The song originally started out as something completely different, but Dunc Suei, the producer, and I decided the song should go in this direction based on the vibe we got while recording, luckily the song turned out to be a proper R&B jam”.

“I think everyone has unfortunately fallen for someone that turned out not to be serious, and has left them in limbo, or given them false hope. It’s about feeling like the person you’re with is leaving you on pause, one minute they’re hot, the next they’re cold. I felt people would connect with the song, and really enjoy the old school R&B vibe of the track”.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.