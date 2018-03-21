Lancashire's LOWES Cast A Spell On 'Here We Are'

LOWES hail from Lancashire, one of the most scenic - but also atmospheric - parts of the country.

It's a place that tends to leave an impact, breeding original voices, talents that seize their independence with both hands.

LOWES are a four-piece, but their span goes much further - it's pop, but it's also electronic, and delivered with an orchestral grandeur.

New EP 'ELEMENTS' is incoming, with Clash able to share the bold, exuberant lead track 'Here We Are'.

It's reminiscent of Kate Bush in its bold originality, but really the best point of comparison is the Lancashire landscape itself - beautifully rugged, and ultimately unknowable.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.