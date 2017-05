Lana Del Rey has shared the stunning video for 'Lust For Life'.

The title cut of her new album, it boasts a full collaboration with Canadian star The Weeknd.

The video plays on the two attributes of the performers, with Lana Del Rey opening in a soft focus 60s-inclined dance routine.

Taking a turn for the intergalactic, the appearance of 'Starboy' lifts the video into an entirely new dimension.

Tune in now.