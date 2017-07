Lana Del Rey has releases two brand new tracks - both featuring A$AP Rocky.

New album 'Lust For Life' emerges on July 21st, with the singer sharing new cuts 'Groupie Love' and 'Summer Bummer'.

Boi-1da produces both tracks, while 'Summer Bummer' also features contributions from Playboi Carti.

