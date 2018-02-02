Lana Del Rey "Doing Fine" Following Stalker Arrest

Robin Murray
News
05 · 02 · 2018
Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey has told fans she is "doing fine" following the arrest of a man accused of stalking her.

Orlando Police worked on a tip off over the weekend, taking 43 year old Michael Hunt into custody.

Charged with aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon, Hunt was labelled a "credible threat" following aggravated messages on social media.

Here's the police statement.

Lana Del Rey then messaged fans to let them know she was "doing fine" following the incident. The message was accompanied by a short performance of 'God Bless America - And All The Beautiful Women In it'.

Lana Del Rey
