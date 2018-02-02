Lana Del Rey "Doing Fine" Following Stalker Arrest

Lana Del Rey has told fans she is "doing fine" following the arrest of a man accused of stalking her.

Orlando Police worked on a tip off over the weekend, taking 43 year old Michael Hunt into custody.

Charged with aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon, Hunt was labelled a "credible threat" following aggravated messages on social media.

Here's the police statement.

OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey.



Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018

Lana Del Rey then messaged fans to let them know she was "doing fine" following the incident. The message was accompanied by a short performance of 'God Bless America - And All The Beautiful Women In it'.

— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 4, 2018

Hey kiddos.

I’m doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u. pic.twitter.com/hwrRYyrA3E — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 4, 2018

