Lady Sanity Speaks Up For Female Empowerment On 'Role Models'

Birmingham MC Lady Sanity released her debut mixtape 'Construction' back in 2014, a sign that she needed to be taken seriously.

Since then she's worked on her art, pursuing new projects with a rare degree of sustained aggression.

New single 'Role Models' is a sign of how far she's come. Picking apart the way patriarchal systems pressurise young women, it's a cry for empowerment that rings utterly true.

She comments: “It’s clear to see there’s a lot of pressure on women in music, to look and carry themselves in a certain way... 'Role Models' is about finding inspiration in the amazing people around you in your everyday life, opposed to this unrealistic, overpriced culture that’s thrown in our faces so often.”

Amid a bruising low-end soaked arrangement Lady Sanity strides with utmost confidence.

Check it out below...

