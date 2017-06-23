Lady Gaga Is Going To Las Vegas

Lady Gaga has confirmed plans for a full Las Vegas residency.

The run will take place at MGM’s Park Theater from December 2018, and initially spans two years.

In a note on social media Lady Gaga said: "It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed!"

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

Lady Gaga's Las Vegas run kicks off in December 2018.

