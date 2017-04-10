Lady Gaga Cancels Remaining Dates On Her 'Joanne' Tour

Lady Gaga has cancelled the remaining dates on her 'Joanne' tour.

The singer was due to play a further 10 dates on the European leg of the tour, but these have now been cancelled.

The pop icon played Birmingham during the week, and was due to play two shows at London's O2 Arena in the space of seven days.

Sadly, these will not now go ahead. Lady Gaga has been open about the impact of the chronic pain syndrome fibromyalgia on her life, as evidenced by her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

It seems that this condition has forced her decision to cancel the remaining shows. "I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it," she writes in a statement to fans. "My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home."

Read Lady Gaga's full statement below.

