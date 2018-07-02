La Luz Announce New Album 'Floating Features'

La Luz are set to release new album 'Floating Features' on May 12th.

The Los Angeles group have built a singular indie pop catalogue, fusing dreamy 60s-esque songwriting with almost punk flourish.

New album 'Floating Features' arrives on May 12th, and it's inspired by the history, scenery, and mythology that surrounds their home city.

New track 'Cicada' certainly transports you to the City of Angels, filtering a sense of noir through their heavenly harmonies.

Reverb-laden guitars twang into celestial scenes, with La Luz signalling their return in the most effortlessly effective way possible.

Tune in now.

