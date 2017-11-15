Kylie Minogue Announces New Album 'Golden'

Kylie Minogue has shared details of new album 'Golden'.

The Australian star assembled an international cast to record the album, using the country capital Nashville as a base.

African-German producer Sky Adams largely oversaw recording, while two Brits - Steve McEwan and Amy Wadge - assisted on writing.

Out on April 6th via her new home of BMG, Kylie Minogue's new album 'Golden' is lead out by fantastic country-tinged pop jewel 'Dancing'.

She explains...

You’ve got the lyrical edge, that country feel, mixed with some sampling of the voice and electronic elements, so it does what it says on the label. And I love that it's called 'Dancing', it's immediately accessible and seemingly so obvious, but there’s depth within the song.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Dancing

2. Stop Me From Falling

3. Golden

4. A Lifetime To Repair

5. Sincerely Yours

6. One Last Kiss

7. Live A Little

8. Shelby ‘68

9. Radio On

10. Love

11. Raining Glitter

12. Music’s Too Sad Without You with Jack Savoretti

