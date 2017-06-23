Kwes Introduces New EP With Note From His Eight Year Old Cousin

Kwes has introduced his new EP with a note from his eight year old cousin.

The Warp producer is back following a quiet spell, returning to solo duties on a brand new EP called 'Songs For Midi'.

Incoming, the release is led by new track 'Midori' and an adorable explanatory note written by Kwes' eight year old cousin.

The material sounds like "bugs talking to each other or even aliens" while the producer also sampled his cousin's toys.

A reflection on that sense of discovery innate to childhood, the EP is led by new song 'Midori'.

Tune in now.

