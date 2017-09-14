Krept & Konan Are Opening Their Own Restaurant

Krept & Konan are set to open their own restaurant later this month.

The pair have long harboured ambitions to do something outside music, and settled on the idea of opening a restaurant in South London.

Croydon based Crepes & Cones - we see what you did there, guys - opens on May 12th, and it follows more than two years of work.

A desert-themed spot, it's a bold move from the pair. Here's a message from Krept...

After working on this for over 2 years im im so proud to announce that me and konan are opening our restaurant @CrepesAndCones next week saturday may 12th. I hope to see you all theretears of joy pic.twitter.com/romSWER1bl — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) May 1, 2018

May 12th pic.twitter.com/ZLKbttRW2l — Crepes And Cones (May 12th) (@CrepesAndCones) May 1, 2018

