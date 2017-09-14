Krept & Konan Are Opening Their Own Restaurant

It's a scoop!
Robin Murray
News
01 · 05 · 2018
Crepes & Cones

Robin Murray / / 01 · 05 · 2018
0

Krept & Konan are set to open their own restaurant later this month.

The pair have long harboured ambitions to do something outside music, and settled on the idea of opening a restaurant in South London.

Croydon based Crepes & Cones - we see what you did there, guys - opens on May 12th, and it follows more than two years of work.

A desert-themed spot, it's a bold move from the pair. Here's a message from Krept...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Krept & Konan
-

Follow Clash: