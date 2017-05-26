Kraftwerk's Transport Rider Is Incredible

A copy of Kraftwerk's transport rider has emerged, and it's predictably hilarious.

The legendary German project are currently on tour, and recently completed a run of UK shows.

The band have been on inspirational form, with their wonderful catalogue meshing with currents in conceptual art.

Famously fastidious, Kraftwerk's transport rider from 2013 has emerged online and it's deliciously, hilariously... well, Kraftwerk.

Specifically requesting cars with "suave breakers" the driver must not play the radio and cannot - under any circumstances - ask for an autograph.

Have been sitting on this illicit snap of Kraftwerk's transport rider for so long now. It's so wonderfully Kraftwerk. Enjoy. #SuaveBreakers pic.twitter.com/aZAGTbvKDX — frozen reeds (@frozenreeds) June 18, 2017