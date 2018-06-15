Kojey Radical Shares Powerful New 'Water' Video

Kojey Radical has shared the extraordinary new video for 'Water'.

Nothing if not ambitious, the full clip lasts for eight minutes and it an exploration of blackness, identity, and how art mingles between the two.

Opening with a powerful speech from 23 Winters collaborator Michaela Coel, the track itself pairs Kojey's incisive flow against Mahalia's beautiful vocal.

A weighty but incredibly stylish clip, you can check out 'Water' below.

Alongside this Kojey Radical has shared plans for a full UK tour. Opening in Ireland on November 12th, the rapper then skips across the sea to play Manchester, Birmingham, and more.

Ending in London on November 20th, Kojey comments: "I’ve been dreaming of this tour for quite sometime because it gives me the chance to really connect with new supports and take them on this journey with me. I've always said I wanted to retire as one of the greatest live performers of all time. This is a window into that legacy..."

Catch Kojey Radical at the following shows:

November

12 Dublin Academy Green Room

14 Manchester Gorilla

15 Birmingham 02 Academy 2

16 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

18 Bristol Thekla

20 London Koko

For tickets to the latest Kojey Radical shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.