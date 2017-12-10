Kodaline Walk Clash Through New EP 'I Wouldn't Be'

Kodaline are a bit of a big deal.

The band's debut album is still winning over new fans, selling more than one million copies worldwide across two years, while the follow up has gone Gold in the UK.

Set to play some of their biggest UK shows to date this December, the Irish band plan to unleash Album No. 3 at some point next year.

To ease fans into the transition, Kodaline have pieced together a new EP, featuring four brand new tracks.

A soothing, natural, and at times quite moving return, it's packed with the melodic immediacy that has made Kodaline so beloved by fans.

With a cute-as-hell new video online, we've asked Kodaline to break down their new EP...

'I Wouldn't Be'

'I Wouldn't Be' is a song about family. It was written in the shower in the space of about 10 minutes. I wrote the song after being away from Ireland for a couple of months, I missed everyone from home so this song came along.

It's predominately a cappella, with only our four voices blended together, we had a few special moments recording this one. We brought in an amazing Uillean Pipes player called Mike McGodrick to help us bring the track to life.

'Ready To Change'

This track was written in a session in Steve's house at the end of spring, it was one of those rare days in Ireland where we could still stand outside with the guitars at 9pm at night as the sun was setting.

When we recorded it on the album sessions we were all jumping around the room with excitement and since we started playing it live over the summer that same energy has been coming from the crowd.

'The Riddle'

We wrote this song on a writing trip we took in Ireland, just the four of us in a house in the middle of nowhere, no phones and being away from everyone it was a lot of fun!

This track just came from a jam Mark and Jay started in the kitchen and we all just got involved and about half an hour later it was done! It's a really great song to play, very chilled!

'Blood & Bones'

This song was written in memory of a friend of ours who sadly passed away, it’s just about missing him but knowing that he will live on inside of us, hence the title 'Blood & Bones'.

- - -

'I Wouldn't Be' is out now.

Catch Kodaline at the following shows:

December

8 Manchester O2 Apollo

9 Glasgow O2 Academy

10 Birmingham O2 Academy

12 London Brixton O2 Academy

