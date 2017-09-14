Kodaline Offer Fans A Quick Tour Of Dublin

Kodaline have never strayed too far from their roots.

Sure, the band have found huge success, and international touring in the process, but they've always returned home, to their native Ireland.

Growing up in the Swords area of Dublin, Kodaline are blessed with a tightknit crew of family and friends who will always support them, and keep those positive vibes flowing.

The band recently caught up with VEVO, who followed them as they offered a quick tour of Dublin, of the streets and alleyways that crafted them.

Watch the new documentary below then check out a Q&A with Kodaline's Vinny May after the jump.

What was your favourite thing about growing up in Swords? Did Swords influence your musical sound?

Growing up in Swords was amazing! There are lots of parks to hang out in with your friends and you are only 20 minutes from Dublin City centre, which was really handy for heading in with all your friends on a Saturday to buy records! I don't know if Swords influenced our sound, more so that Ireland has!

What does Dublin mean to you and what do you miss most about it when you’re not there?

Dublin is everything to me, it's who I am, it's where I come from, it's in me! We travel a lot, but what I always miss about Dublin is the people and the craic!

Where in particular in the local area did you start playing music together?

There is a community centre not far from all of our houses and that's where we started jamming as a band 14 years ago! We then moved onto my parents’ house because with me being a drummer they were very understanding and were used to loud music!

Did filming the Vevo documentary around Dublin bring back any fun memories from your journey together?

It was amazing heading back to the Sugar Club, which is where we had our first proper show as Kodaline. It was fun remembering the excitement and nerves we all had before that show! Was great to be back after all these years.

