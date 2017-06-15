Kodaline Announce New Single, Tiny London Show

Kodaline are set to release new single 'Brother' on July 21st.

The Irish band have been in the studio for some time, working with a variety of different producers, including some big name pop voices.

The band's upcoming album was overseen by Wayne Hector, Jonny Coffer (Beyonce, Emeli Sande), Naughty Boy and Two Inch Punch.

New single 'Brother' leads the way. Produced by Steve Harris and Two Inch Punch, with long-time collaborator Johnny McDaid, it will be released on July 21st.

In addition to this, Kodaline just announced a special one-off show at London's Omeara on July 3rd.

Tickets go on sale shortly.

