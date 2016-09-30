Kiran Leonard Inspires On 'Living With Your Ailments'

Kiran Leonard has shared details of new album 'Derevaun Seraun'.

The full length features five movements inspired by five pieces of literature, arranged for piano, strings, and voice.

New cut 'Living With Your Ailments' is online now, and it's inspired by Albert Camus' classic philosophical tract The Myth Of Sisyphus.

"I read it for the first time as an unhappy, nervous 17-year-old and I found it deeply moving and comforting," says Leonard. "It is an essay about taking the cards we are dealt – mortality, nothingness, uncertainty – and doing our best with them, in humour and in optimism and in open-mindedness."

Tune in below.

Catch Kiran Leonard live (with string trio) at the following shows:

September

19 Wolverhampton Newhampton Arts Centre

20 London St. Pancras Old Church - x2 performances this evening only (at 7PM and 9PM)

21 Oxford St Barnabas Church

23 Manchester Band On The Wall

25 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

