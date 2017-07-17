King Krule Announces New Album 'The OOZ'

King Krule has announced plans for new album 'The OOZ'.

The London artist released his acclaimed debut in 2013, but since then has rather lingered in the distance.

Appearing on the new Mount Kimbie record, Archy Marshall also wrote some music with Frank Ocean and Earl Sweatshirt.

New album 'The OOZ' will be released on October 13th, with King Krule sharing new cut 'Dum Surfer'.

That's the artwork up top - check the tracklisting after the jump.

Tracklisting:

1. Biscuit Town

2. The Locomotive

3. Dum Surfer

4. Slush Puppy

5. Bermondsey Bosom (Left)

6. Logos

7. Sublunary

8. Lonely Blue

9. Cadet Limbo

10. Emergency Blimp

11. Czech One

12. (A Slide In) New Drugs

13. Visual

14. Bermondsey Bosom (Right)

15. Half Man Half Shark

16. The Cadet Leaps

17. The Ooz

18. Midnight 01(Deep Sea Diver)

19. La Lune

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.