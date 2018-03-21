Killer Mike Appears In NRA Video Defending Gun Ownership

Killer Mike has appeared in a new NRA video defending gun ownership.

A coast-to-coast series of marches have taken place in the United States this weekend, with many urging curbs on gun ownership following a number of school shootings.

Killer Mike has argued in favour of gun ownership, appearing on the NRA-linked show Tavis Smiley last year.

Sitting down with Colion Noir, the Run The Jewels rapper argued once more for gun ownership, saying:

"We are raising a generation of kids where everyone gets a trophy. But in real life, everyone don’t get a trophy. In real life, the cops don’t come on time. In real life, depending on where you live, you’re not gonna have the time to try to logic your way out of something."

"You can’t continue to be the lackey," he said. "You’re a lackey of the progressive movement, because you’ve never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do."

Killer Mike also explained that he discouraged his children from taking part in school walk-outs organised following the recent spate of shootings. He said:

"I told my kids on the school walkout: ‘I love you—if you walk out that school, walk out my house...’ We are not a family that jumps on every single thing an ally of ours does, because some stuff we just don’t agree with."

The video has caused huge controversy on social media, with Killer Mike reiterating that he isn't following an NRA line, but expressing an individual viewpoint.

Where is the endorsement in that interview? I endorse gun ownership. Idc what org u join. That ain’t my fight https://t.co/Z0Gscr4ZYP — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) March 25, 2018

Watch the video below.

