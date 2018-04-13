Kid Koala Channels Video Game Heaven On 'Big Trouble in Little Battle'

Kid Koala is one of the best turntablists on the planet.

No ifs, no buts, no maybes... The man has skills, put it that way. Technically supreme while remaining resolutely expressive, he blends a knowledge of classic hip-hop turntablism with a lust for new technology.

Recently, Kid Koala was able to put those skills to the test, working on the soundtrack to Floor Kids, a new video game featuring animation from JonJon.

Out now, it's a fun, innovative, and interactive game, winning numerous industry awards and engaging with the classic hip-hop art of 'breaking'.

The soundtrack was entirely original, featuring 42 tracks and 71 minutes of original instrumental hip-hop and break music.

We're able to share 'Big Trouble in Little Battle' and it fuses an old skool feature with some 16Bit sounds, resulting in something strikingly original.

Kid Koala tells Clash...

Some of my favourite tracks to play at break events are from the scores of lost and forgotten 70s Kung Fu flicks. Many of the martial arts flicks of that era have some of the wildest funk grooves playing during the chase or action sequences. I tried to create that type of energy and tone on ‘Big Trouble In Little Battle.’

It is a track that is unlocked in the subway station of the Floor Kids Video Game. I'm super excited for the Floor Kids soundtrack to be released on vinyl for the DJs so they can loop two copies at their next break cypher. And for the non DJs, I've been told the upbeat battle tracks serve as great motivational music when you're quickly tidying up your house, going to the gym, or cooking up short order plates in the kitchen.

Tune in now.

'Floor Kids Original Video Game Soundtrack' will be released on April 27th.

Photo Credit: Corinne Merrell