Kevin McKay Hits A Disco Groove On 'Love Forever'

Choose life.

Choose Chic. Choose Giorgio Moroder. Choose searching though the playlists of Paradise Garage.

In otherwords: choose disco.

Glasgow Underground head honcho Kevin McKay has just done that, with his latest release 'Love Forever' channelling those Studio 54 grooves.

It's a slinky lil number, with that dappled groove shot through by some chopped up guitar lines worth of Nile Rodgers at his peak.

He tells Clash...

"I love you but I've chosen disco" is what a lot of DJs and producers seem to be saying to tech-house right now. Whether it's Hot Chocolate @ Love International, Gerd Janson's 'Hottest Record' or the same man playing Harri from the Sub Club's classic 'Daddy's Favourite' tune, the sound of the seventies is back in their samplers and on the decks."

"'The Love Forever' is the kind of disco we want to hear on the dance floor right now. Inspired by great sampling producers like Moodyman and DJ Sneak it has feel good guitar licks and happy horns but like its inspiration this track is 100% about the groove..."

Get into the groove below.

