Kevin Krauter Shows Effortless Restraint On 'Rollerskate'

Indiana songwriter Kevin Krauter has shared details of new album 'Toss Up'.

The material was laid down at Russian Recording in Bloomington, Indiana, and follows the word of mouth hype that accompanied his opening two EPs.

Kevin has also recorded and toured with the band Hoops, but this incoming LP is a resolutely solo experience.

He explains: “A lot of the songs are about solitude in a very healthy sense, about trying to make it something useful and productive. It was good to centre myself in that experience. I was able to get to a place where I was not afraid to be really stoked by what I was doing.”

There's a wistful melancholy running through 'Rollerskate', with it's sense of restraint applying a minimalist feel to the wiry indie pop sound.

Somehow, though, it's also highly evocative, with the pared down palette seeming to suggest much more than it states.

Photo Credit: Alexa Viscius

