Kendrick Lamar, SZA Spar On 'All The Stars'

Kendrick Lamar and SZA pair up on new cut 'All The Stars'.

King Kenny has joined up with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith to oversee new project Black Panther: The Album.

Essentially the soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel Studios project, the album features entirely new material, including music from Kendrick himself.

He comments: "Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I'm truly honoured to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision."

The full cast list has yet to be unveiled, but new track 'All The Stars' is online now and it features Kendrick Lamar sparring against SZA.

A superb idea expertly executed, you can check it out below.

'Black Panther: The Album' is incoming.

