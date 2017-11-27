Kendrick Lamar Releases Special Edition Of 'DAMN.'

Kendrick Lamar has released a special edition of his album 'DAMN.'.

The rapper released the album earlier this year, a fantastic return that also managed to coax out Bono's finest vocal performance in decades.

A political, emphatically personal record, 'DAMN.' initially sparked a fan theory that the record was the first of two releases.

The second full length didn't materialise, but Kendrick Lamar has now moved to release a special edition of 'DAMN.'.

Flipping the tracklisting around it now reads in reverse, giving an insight into how Kendrick initially viewed the album.

Available on streaming services now, the new tracklisting for 'DAMN.' runs as follows:

DUCKWORTH.

GOD.

FEAR.

XXX. FT. U2

LOVE. FT. ZACARI

LUST.

HUMBLE.

PRIDE.

LOYALTY. FT. RIHANNA

ELEMENT.

YAH.

DNA.

BLOOD.

