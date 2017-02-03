Kendrick Lamar, Arcade Fire For Oya Festival

Kendrick Lamar and Arcade Fire are among the latest names to be confirmed for Norway's Oya Festival.

The Oslo event seems to go from strength to strength every year, with this summer's line up looking to be a blockbuster affair.

The line up is dripping with talent, with Oya set to welcome vital American rapper Kendrick Lamar to Norway.

Set to complete a European arena tour this Spring, King Kenny will bring his superb live show to Oya for what will no doubt be one of the weekend's true highlights.

Elsewhere, Arcade Fire will play Oya, with the line up also including sets from Wolf Alice, J Hus, BRITs Critics Choice winner Jorja Smith, and more.

Always a strong platform for Norwegian music, Oya has also made room for local heroes such as Great News, FIEH, and Sassy009.

Tickets are on sale now.

Oya Festival runs between August 7th - 11th.

