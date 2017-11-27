Kelly Lee Owens Has Remixed Björk

Björk has shared the full remix package for 'Arisen My Senses'.

The Icelandic artist has a deep love for electronic music and all facets of club culture, frequently popping up at left field events in cities around the globe.

Piecing together a remix package based on 'Arisen My Senses', Björk has called up some potent new talent.

Kelly Lee Owens has re-worked the track, expanding the production to find new areas of space to explore.

Footwork-indebted producer Jlin and Lanark Artefax, which is available digitally right now with a 12 inch pressing dropping shortly (pre-order LINK ).

Tune in below.

