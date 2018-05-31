Kathryn Joseph Announces New Album 'From When I Wake The Want Is'

SAY Award winning songwriter Kathryn Joseph is set to release a new studio album later this year.

The Aberdeen singer's wonderful full length debut swept away the SAY Award judging panel in 2015, while she also played a key role in the wonderful Out Lines project.

Heading back into the studio, new album 'From When I Wake The Want Is' on August 10th, and is said to be “more metallic sounding and harder, with electronic details on it.”

The record is driven by Kathryn's obsessive need for lyrical honesty, commenting recently that she is “obsessed with truth in real life and in my music life. I don’t understand the idea of writing something that’s not true – I think it’s an amazing thing to be able to do, but it’s not what interests me. For me, it’s about ‘this is how I actually felt’ and I think that’s why I love playing live, because I’m feeling all of the things that I am, then.”

The beautiful title song is online now, backed with a stunning video directed by Tim Courtney and shot by Director of Photography Andrew O'Connor.

The clip explores the idea that although a relationship may have ended, the love between two people endures - a theme that runs through the album as a whole.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tom Johnson

