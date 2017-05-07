Kate Nash Announces New Album 'Yesterday Was Forever'

Kate Nash is set to release new album 'Yesterday Was Forever' on March 30th.

The songwriter is operating independently, and ran a Kickstarter campaign last year to fuel new album sessions.

It's been a huge success, with Kate Nash planning to release new material later in the year.

Upcoming album 'Yesterday Was Forever' drops on March 30th, and it's seemingly a reference to her adolescence.

She explains: "'Yesterday Was Forever' is an excerpt from a teenage diary. I used to be mocked for being a silly little girl writing in her teenage diary, but these days I feel like the teenage girl is far more respected than she use to be and it’s teenage girls that have fought for that and taught people that lesson."

"'Yesterday Was Forever' is your dreams being trapped in a time capsule, being caught in a moment for too long, and looking back through heart shaped glasses. The tour will include and celebrate music from 'Made Of Bricks', 'My Best Friend Is You', 'Girl Talk' and the new album ‘Yesterday Was Forever'."

New song 'Drink About You' is online now, and it traces the "unhealthy obsession" that can follow a break up.

Tune in below.

