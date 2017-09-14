Kasabian: New Bands "Aren't Good Enough" To Headline Festivals

Kasabian have lashed out at new bands, saying they "aren't good enough" to headline festivals.

Ever get that feeling of deja vu when looking at festival line ups? It tends to be the same bands over and over again, with few new groups punching into the upper echelons.

Kasabian headlined the Isle of Wight festival at the weekend, and took time out to muse on new music with Sky News.

Frontman Tom Meighan was pretty blunt in his assessment of new groups, saying they "aren't good enough" to become headliners.

“They ain’t good enough, I don’t think they’ve got many big songs, you know what I mean?” he said. “If you’re a big band you have big songs, it’s simple as that isn’t it, that’s how I look at rock and roll, it’s obvious isn’t it?”

Guitarist Serge Pizzorno took up the young-band-beating baton, saying: “It’s the follow-up record, it’s amazing debuts and amazing starts but the second and third it starts to… it’s hard for everyone though, anyone that’s a songwriter, anyone that’s in a band, to maintain at a level. It’s not easy, but it’s there, if anyone wants it it’s there, you’ve just got to come and get it.”

Hmmm... What do you think? Are new bands simply not "good enough"? Or are they victims of pedestrian booking policies sustained by economic uncertainty for young people at home and abroad?

Join in the debate on Twitter...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.