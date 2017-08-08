Karl Blau Announces New Album 'Out Her Space'

Karl Blau is set to release new album 'Out Her Space' later this year.

The American artist released 'Introducing' last year, a wonderful fusion of classic songwriting, crisp production, and wonderful, countrified performances.

New album 'Out Her Space' follows this, with Bella Union set to release the record on November 17th.

The songwriting is largely informed by humanitarian themes, themselves made incredibly relevant due to the events of the past 18 months.

New cut 'Slow Children' is online now, and it's a sumptuous, brass-inflected return. Tune in now.

Catch Karl Blau at the following shows:

October

6 London Barbican (Spacebomb Revue)

November

30 London Borderline

December

1 Manchester Low Four @ Old Granada Studio

2 Glasgow Stereo

3 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

For tickets to the latest Karl Blau shows click HERE.