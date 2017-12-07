Kara Marni's 'Curve' Rises To The Challenge

Kara Marni breakout last year, releasing a string of powerful, poised R&B cuts.

With hype mounting, she faced a challenge to keep the momentum moving - it's one she's gladly accepted.

New song 'Curve' is online now, a soulful, evocative return, rich in atmosphere and redolent of detail.

There's a nod to Dusty Springfield's classic 'Spooky' in there, a sensual vocal and an arrangement to match.

Where she goes next is up to her - but she's created that space on her own...

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.