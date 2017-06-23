Kara Marni Announces New EP Via Three London Billboards

Kara Marni wants to make each moment special.

Each new step, each new release feels impeccably thought through, with Kara involving her fans at every turn.

Ready to announce her debut EP, the soulful North Londoner took charge of three billboards in London's Shoreditch area.

Covered with more than 2000 polaroids, fans were encouraged to pick one off and keep it - with a few lucky winners gaining special prizes.

Gradually, the billboards were left completely uncovered, containing news of Kara Marni's debut EP.

So: here's what we know...

Kara Marni will release debut EP 'Love Just Ain't Enough' on May 10th. And it'll be worth catching.

