Kamille's 'Emotional' Pays Homage To Her Caribbean Roots

Kamille pays homage to her Caribbean roots on new cut 'Emotional'.

One of the most sought after songwriters in the UK, this hidden talent is responsible for smash hits from Little Mix, and quite a few others.

It's time for Kamille to take centre stage, though. New song 'Emotional' is a homage to her Caribbean roots, an immensely powerful return that cuts a little deeper.

Featuring Kranium and WSTRN’s Louis Rei, it's a vibrant summer burner, giving off some tropical heat while retaining that UK grit.

Kamille says: "'Emotional' is such an important record for me because it represents my Caribbean heritage, it’s a piece of who I am. I had so much fun making this song with my friends - Shakka, Ghosted, and my boy ADP on the mix."

"I’m so honoured to have Kranium, my fellow Jamaican, as well as Louis from WSTRN feature on it. In three words, Emotional is playful, sexual, and fun...it’s about that point when the desire two people have for each other can get too much to handle..."

Tune in now.

