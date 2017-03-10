Kamasi Washington Hid A Full EP Inside His New Album

Kamasi Washington has hidden a full EP inside the packaging of his new album.

Out now, 'Heaven And Hell' is a lengthy excursion into the uncharted waters of spiritual jazz, referencing everything from Miles Davis' fusion period to gospel, funk, and West Coast hip-hop in the process.

A gargantuan experience, 'Heaven And Hell' is a mammoth listen, with the two and a half hour project spread across four LPs in the vinyl box set edition.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed a sealed section in the middle, and according to intrepid Reddit users this contains an entirely new EP.

Titled 'The Choice' it contains 50 more minutes, adding yet more music to what must rank as one of 2018's most breathtaking statements yet.

Here's the breakdown.

