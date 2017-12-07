Kamasi Washington Announces New Album 'Heaven And Earth'

Kamasi Washington is ready to introduce new album 'Heaven And Earth'.

The saxophonist's titanic debut 'The Epic' was a scorching piece of spiritual jazz, more than matching its ambitious title.

Since then, Kamasi can hardly be accused of slacking, with a mini-album last year continuing to break boundaries.

New album 'Heaven And Earth' arrives on June 22nd, released via British label Young Turks. Here's an introductory statement from Kamasi...

The world that my mind lives in, lives in my mind.

This idea inspired me to make this album 'Heaven & Earth'. The reality we experience is a mere creation of our consciousness, but our consciousness creates this reality based on those very same experiences. We are simultaneously the creators of our personal universe and creations of our personal universe. The Earth side of this album represents the world as I see it outwardly, the world that I am a part of. The Heaven side of this album represents the world as I see it inwardly, the world that is a part of me. Who I am and the choices I make lie somewhere in between.

Two new pieces of music are online now - 'Fists Of Fury' and 'Space Travelers Lullaby'...

