Kamaal Williams Drops 'Catch The Loop'

Kamaal Williams has dropped new cut 'Catch The Loop' - tune in now.

The keyboard player formed one half of Yussef Kamaal, whose debut album 'Black Focus' is perhaps the most seismic release to hit British jazz in two decades.

Sadly, the group crumbled after a short spell, fracturing into two distinct projects.

Kamaal Williams continues his aural explorations in a new line up, featuring Mcknasty and Pete Martin.

New track 'Catch The Loop' is a short indication of what to expect - one for the steppers, this is serious heavyweight fusion, soaking up inspiration from Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea while placing those sounds in a South London context.

Director Greg Barnes helms the visuals, with Kamaal commenting: "Working with Greg has been a game changer. Someone that shares my vision for this music and how it needs to be presented visually. Everything about this video was natural, we hung out and he captured the essence of what it is we do! Straight Funk!"

Tune in now.

Catch Kamaal Williams at the following shows:

March

22 London Village Underground

23 Bristol The Lantern

Oh, and finally... the point of the new project is communication, so Kamaal Williams is inviting fans to get in touch - dial 0800 799 817 to leave a voicemail or message.

