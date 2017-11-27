Kamaal Williams Announces New Album 'The Return'

Kamaal Williams is set to release new album 'The Return' on May 25th.

The musician - who also releases electronic music under the name Henry Wu - helped spearhead Yussef Kamaal's astonishing debut, before opting for new projects.

Working under his own name with a new collective, Kamaal Williams has excited fans with a flurry of fiery shows matching jazz dexterity to club sounds.

New album 'The Return' arrives on May 25th, released through his very own Black Focus Records.

Lead track 'Salaam' is online now, with the patient, undulating electric piano chords layered on top of continually evolving beats and rhythms.

A fascinating statement, you can check it out below.

<a href="http://kamaalwilliams.bandcamp.com/album/the-return">The Return by Kamaal Williams</a>

Catch Kamaal Williams at the following shows:

March

22 London Village Underground

23 Bristol The Lantern

April

1 Manchester Albert Hall

