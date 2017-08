Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith has confirmed details of her new album 'The Kid'.

The electronic composer is attempting to trace the four stages of human life, from birth to self-awareness, adulthood to death.

'The Kid' arrives on October 6th (pre-order LINK ), and promises to encompass all these things and more.

Absorbing new cut 'An Intention' is online now, a typically insightful work that fuses those soothing, other-worldly electronics to a daring musicality.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Tim Saccenti