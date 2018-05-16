Jvck James Crafts Gritty London Soul With 'On My Way'

19 year songwriter Jvck James crafts gritty London soul with new song 'On My Way'.

The East London artist's soaring ambition saw him cross paths with producer 169 last year, a move that found the two working on something special.

New single 'On My Way' finds the effervescent talent moving up a gear, from that fragrant vocal to the crisp production to the carefully compacted arrangement.

It's a real jewel, with Jvck James re-tooling those 90s R&B influences with a very UK centric grit. The vocalist explains:

“Life is all about timing. We all have destinations, dreams & ambitions we would like to pursue not aware of the tools and challenges it may take to get there. But if you trust in the natural timing of life you will never arrive late to your destination.”

So don't be late - tune in below...

