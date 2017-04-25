Justin Timberlake To Perform At The BRITs

Justin Timberlake is set to perform at this year's BRIT Awards.

The singer is no stranger to the lavish London ceremony, having performed a stellar medley in 2003 and following this with 'Mirrors' at 2013's ceremony.

Returning to the BRIT Awards, Justin Timberlake's performance at the 2018 event will focus on his new album 'Man Of The Woods' - due out this week (February 2nd).

BRITs Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Sony Music UK & Ireland Jason Iley said:

"We are honoured to have an artist of Justin’s stature and relevance performing at this year’s BRIT Awards. He is one of the most exciting artists in the world with success spanning more than two decades and is adored by music fans across the globe. The BRITs has an enviable history of being one of the most important platforms for incredible stand out TV moments from the biggest global artists and I have no doubt that Justin’s performance will be one to remember."

Justin Timberlake joins Rita Ora, Foo Fighters, Rag’n’Bone Man, Jorja Smith, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith who will also perform on the night.

BRIT Awards 2018 take place on February 21st at London's O2 Arena.

