Justin Timberlake Shares 'Behind The Scenes' Video

Justin Timberlake has shared a full behind the scenes video detailing the making of new album 'Man Of The Woods'.

The album was announced earlier this year, and promises to return the Memphis-born singer to his roots.

The new video details the Southern roots of the record, with Justin Timberlake describing the process as "me exercising my love for where I came from..."

Showcasing solo vocals, and the building of each backing track, it's an intriguing watch, detailing the performer's working methods.

'Man Of The Woods' is set to be released on February 2nd... Check out the video below.

