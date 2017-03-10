Justin Timberlake Announces 'Man Of The Woods'

Justin Timberlake is set to release new album 'Man Of The Woods' on February 2nd.

The singer has been working on the follow up to 2013's two-part album 'The 20/20 Experience', teasing fans on social media in the process.

Now the details have taken on a little more clarity. New album 'Man Of The Moods' arrives on February 2nd, with a new song set to drop on Friday (January 5th).

A full video has appeared online, containing new material and a voiceover from Justin explaining a little more about the record:

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from... And it’s personal."

Tune in now.

'Man Of The Woods' will be released on February 2nd.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.