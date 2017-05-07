Just Kiddin Smash It Out The Park With 'Indiana'

British born production duo Just Kiddin have an international slant.

Capable of rocking the floor on just about every continent, the pair seem to take huge strides with each release.

Recently signing to Radio 1 tastemaker Danny Howard’s label Nothing Else Matters, new single 'Indiana' is a huge return.

Packing that incredible live energy into three minutes of surging electronics, it's tailor-made to erupt from huge soundsystems this summer.

There's a lot of subtlety in the production, as well; those sharp rises and falls, the way the melody is allowed to fade almost into silence before that shuddering return.

A terrific statement of intent from Just Kiddin, 'Indiana' is streaming below...

