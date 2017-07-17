Jungle Produce Dornik's Smooth 'God Knows'

Jungle have stepped in to produce Dornik's smooth new 'God Knows'.

Sometimes if the vibe is there, then everything else simply falls in place.

So when Jungle stepped in the studio with Dornik, each party knew that the atmosphere had to be right.

By the sounds of 'God Knows', they have absolutely smashed it - summer-fresh future soul with a super-smooth vibe, it's completely addictive.

Dornik explains: “God Knows is a track which was fun to make. Jungle, who I am a massive fan of, came to the studio and we literally just got into a vibe. The track is very loose and there is intentionally no real structure - You can kinda receive it how you want to”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh