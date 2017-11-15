Junge Junge Turn 'I'm The One' Into An Acoustic Hymn

German electronic duo Junge Junge love throwing surprises to fans.

New single 'I'm The One' is a crisp return, the euphoric melody line underpinned by some expert production, honed at huge shows across the continent.

A tightly-honed demonstration of their songwriting prowess, the pair recently settled down in the studio to work on a fresh version of the release.

'I'm The One' gets twisted inside out in this new acoustic version, a touching rendering that opens up the poignancy of the lyricism.

Junge Junge comment: “This is a special song about being there to support the people you care about through difficult times...”

Tune in now.

