Junge Junge Turn 'I'm The One' Into An Acoustic Hymn

German electronic duo Junge Junge love throwing surprises to fans.
New single 'I'm The One' is a crisp return, the euphoric melody line underpinned by some expert production, honed at huge shows across the continent.
A tightly-honed demonstration of their songwriting prowess, the pair recently settled down in the studio to work on a fresh version of the release.
'I'm The One' gets twisted inside out in this new acoustic version, a touching rendering that opens up the poignancy of the lyricism.
Junge Junge comment: “This is a special song about being there to support the people you care about through difficult times...”
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.